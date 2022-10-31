Paul Marsden, 55, pursued his ex during the course of three weeks in February and March this year, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, told the court Marsden and his wife had been together for 25 years however the marriage came to an end and she now had a new partner.

While “dragging his heels” signing paperwork enabling the sale of their house Marsden became “obsessed” with his ex’s whereabouts, said Ms Allsop.

The prosecutor described how Marsden asked his sister to “drive around Bakewell” looking for his former partner’s car.

While he asked his daughter to “find her location” on Snapchat. The court heard both women refused.

Following an angry exchange when Marsden confronted his wife at an address and “threw her” against a wall, matters came to a head.

Ms Allsop said Marsden was a man of previous good character.

The defendant, of Yeld Close, Bakewell, admitted stalking.

He was handed a one-year community order with 12 rehabilitation activity days, 135 hours unpaid work and a 12-month restraining order.

