Police say they have received 'numerous' reports of people begging in Chesterfield town centre today.

As a result, a dispersal order has been introduced in the town centre enabling officers to banish beggars from the area.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Four individuals have already been dispersed.

"Please continue to report it to us on 101."

It is an offence to beg in a public place.