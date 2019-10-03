Nosey driver almost ploughs into police vehicles on Chesterfield's Horn's Bridge

A nosey driver almost ploughed his car into the back of police vehicles which had boxed in a suspect near Chesterfield's Horn's Bridge roundabout

Derbyshire's Roads Policing Unit said that they'd used several patrol cars to box in a BMW M3, as it was believed to have been involved in crime.

As officers were dealing with the incident on Wednesday, another motorist almost collided with the police vehicles and was dealt with separately.

The unit said of the photo: "Just out of shot, a driver getting a ticket after nearly crashing into the back of us as he got his phone out to film us."