Nine arrested in connection with Derbyshire drug offences

Police have arrested nine people in connection with drug offences in Matlock on Wednesday (December 4).

Officers carried out a warrant in Overdale, Matlock, after receiving information about alleged drug activity in the area.

Four women, two aged 18 and a 46 and 22-year-old, were arrested along with five men aged, 18, 22, 23, 24 and 44, all on suspicion of a number of drugs related offences.

At the scene a large amount of suspected class A and B drugs were seized, as well as an amount of cash and suspected stolen property.

Designer clothing believed to have been purchased through criminal proceeds was also seized.

Inspector Daron Abbott said: “I hope that these arrests show local people that we take their concerns seriously and we will act to prevent harm to our community.

“Anyone who believes criminals are operating in the area are able to report this directly to the police in confidence.”