New Sergeant for policing teams in Killamarsh, Eckington, Dronfield and Unstone areas

A new Sergeant has taken over the running of our Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in Killamarsh, Eckington, Dronfield, Unstone and the surrounding areas.

Sergeant Dave Wilson, who has worked for the police for almost 20 years starting in roles in the enquiry office and control room, which was then based in Chesterfield, before becoming a police officer in 2008.

Dave has worked on the response teams in Chesterfield, Clay Cross and in the Amber Valley, and was also the Safer Neighbourhood Sergeant for the teams in the south Chesterfield area for more than three years, a time which he feels has been a highlight in his policing career.

He said: “Our Safer Neighbourhood policing teams are all about making sure we are engaging with our local residents, solving problems and concerns alongside the different partner agencies and organisations and targeting what we do to meet the needs of our community while taking account of any issues of threat, risk and vulnerability in our area.

“We’re here to listen to local residents about any concerns or ways in which we could improve our service, so please don’t hesitate to contact us.”

Dave was inspired to join the police by both his dad and uncle, who were police officers

Sgt Wilson added: "I’ve really enjoyed my career so far. In particular my time as a Safer Neighbourhood team Sergeant was one of the best times as I felt the role was about everything I joined the police to do and it’s great to be back."

Before moving back into the community policing role, Dave was involved in a force wide review of Safer Neighbourhood policing in Derbyshire.