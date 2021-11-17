Police hope this new initiative will help to reduce knife crime and violent incidents in Derbyshire.

Operation Wintershield will see the force use intelligence to identify hotspot areas for knife and violent crime, and will involve a multi-agency approach to tackle the root causes of the issue.

The police will work jointly with local authorities across Derbyshire through community safety partnerships. They will also be supported by the health, education and social care sectors, as well as charities involved in the reduction of knife crime and violence.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome said: “Operation Wintershield is a force-wide operation and shows our commitment to reducing knife crime and serious violence across the county, especially amongst vulnerable groups such as children and young people.

“We already have strong links with our partners and Operation Wintershield is an acknowledgment of that fact. It allows us to combine best working practices to tackle the root cause of a crime which can have a catastrophic impact on our communities.

"We also know that the key to reducing knife crime is ensuring a flow of information and intelligence from our communities. As such, I would urge anyone with information about knife crime, people carrying weapons and those who risk becoming involved in serious crime to make contact with us.”

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and communities, Councillor Carol Hart, said that it is crucial for local authorities to support efforts to tackle knife crime in the county.

"Whilst Derbyshire is a safe place, we must not be complacent. Knife crime can have a devastating effect on individuals, families and communities, and it is vitally important that we work together to tackle the root causes and reduce harm, which is why we are supporting this important initiative."

The operation will run until the end of February 2022. Residents can follow its progress on social media by searching for #OpWintershield.

