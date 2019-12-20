New order to crack down on anti-social behaviour in Shirebrook and Langwith

A new order has been introduced by Bolsover District Council, in a bid to crack down on anti-social-behaviour in Shirebrook and Langwith.

The public spaces protection order (PSPO) gives police more powers to target anti-social behaviour such as drinking alcohol, spitting, urinating or dropping litter.

The order bans people from drinking alcohol, littering and urinating in public

The order was introduced on Wednesday December 18, and covers all the public spaces in Shirebrook, Langwith and Langwith Junction.

It has been brought in following reports about nuisance behaviour, street drinking and large groups causing noise.

It bans people from drinking alcohol, littering and urinating in public and anti-social driving, among other conditions, and lasts for three years.

The order gives police and the council greater powers to deal with those who breach the order and all the conditions displayed on signs around the area.

Police officers and council officers can give on the spot fines of up to £100 to anyone found to be breaching the conditions, or even a conviction and fine of up to £1,000 in court.

Sergeant Mark Church, who is in charge of the Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in the area: “Residents have told us that they are concerned about anti-social and nuisance behaviour.

“This order will not only give us additional powers to target the issue, but also send a clear message that the police and councils are working hard to make sure anti-social behaviour won’t be tolerated.”

A public consultation was carried out by Bolsover District Council in November this year before the PSPO was brought in

To report anti-social behaviour, you can call police on 101, or visit: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us