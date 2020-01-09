New figures reveal worst streets in Chesterfield town centre for anti-social behaviour
The latest police statistics have been released – and they reveal the worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield town centre.
According to police.uk, 51 cases of anti-social behaviour were recorded in the Chesterfield Town Centre policing area in November 2019. Listed are the 10 streets in the area with the most reports of anti-social behavior that month. Pictures are for illustrative purposes only.
1. South Street
There were five reports of anti-social behaviour on or near South Street in November 2019.