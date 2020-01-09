New figures reveal worst streets in Chesterfield town centre for anti-social behaviour

According to police.uk, 51 cases of anti-social behaviour were recorded in the Chesterfield Town Centre policing area in November 2019. Listed are the 10 streets in the area with the most reports of anti-social behavior that month. Pictures are for illustrative purposes only.

1. South Street There were five reports of anti-social behaviour on or near South Street in November 2019.

2. Nightclub There were five reports of anti-social behaviour at or near an unidentified nightclub off Holywell Street in November 2019.

3. Shopping area There were five reports of anti-social behaviour at or near a shopping area off Knifesmithgate in November 2019.

4. Church Way There were four reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Church Way in November 2019.

