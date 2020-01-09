Police insist they are working to tackle anti-social behaviour.

New figures reveal worst streets in Chesterfield town centre for anti-social behaviour

The latest police statistics have been released – and they reveal the worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield town centre.

According to police.uk, 51 cases of anti-social behaviour were recorded in the Chesterfield Town Centre policing area in November 2019. Listed are the 10 streets in the area with the most reports of anti-social behavior that month. Pictures are for illustrative purposes only.

There were five reports of anti-social behaviour on or near South Street in November 2019.

1. South Street

There were five reports of anti-social behaviour on or near South Street in November 2019.
Google
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
There were five reports of anti-social behaviour at or near an unidentified nightclub off Holywell Street in November 2019.

2. Nightclub

There were five reports of anti-social behaviour at or near an unidentified nightclub off Holywell Street in November 2019.
Google
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
There were five reports of anti-social behaviour at or near a shopping area off Knifesmithgate in November 2019.

3. Shopping area

There were five reports of anti-social behaviour at or near a shopping area off Knifesmithgate in November 2019.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
There were four reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Church Way in November 2019.

4. Church Way

There were four reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Church Way in November 2019.
Google
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3