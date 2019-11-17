New driver, 17, arrested after testing positive for cannabis near Chesterfield

A 17-year-old has been arrested by roads police in Dronfield after he tested positive for cannabis - just two months after passing his test.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit arrested the teen after they saw "poor driving", and after he was pulled over he tested positive for the class B drug.

Officers arrested the teen, and he will likely now lose his licence.

A spokesman for Derbyshire RPU said: "Poor driving seen in front of us, driver stopped and tests positive for cannabis. He is 17 years old and passed his test two months ago. Arrested."