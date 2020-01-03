Nearly 700 crimes in Chesterfield town centre unsolved over last year

Police have hit back after it emerged nearly 700 offences in Chesterfield town centre were not solved in the last year.

According to data on police.uk, there was a combined total of 1,949 crimes recorded in Chesterfield town centre between December 2018 and November 2019.

According to Derbyshire Constabulary, there are a number of reasons why a crime can be filed as undetected.

Of those, a total of 692 offences were unsolved as police could not identify a suspect or they were unable to prosecute a suspect.

Inspector Adrian Pegg, force crime and incident registrar at Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “There are a number of reasons why a crime can be filed as undetected – these can range from insufficient evidence to witnesses not wishing to proceed.

“Some crimes are now resolved by way of a telephone resolution. A high number of calls are received into our control room that are low level and do not require a police response or have no further lines of enquiry. These types of crimes including car crime, shed burglary or anti-social behaviour can sometimes be resolved over the phone and crimes can be closed as a result.

“In many instances we rely on witnesses coming forward and working with us to achieve a successful outcome. Many crimes are reported and then witnesses are then not prepared to give evidence at court.

“This is a process that they will be supported through that would then hopefully lead to a crime being solved and a successful outcome at court,” he added. 