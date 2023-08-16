When Kaie Wilmott, aged 10, went out to play on a field a few minutes away from his home in Chesterfield, he was asked by other children to play the game.

In the game, one person is held in a choke hold with their neck squeezed until they almost pass out, at which point they 'tap out' to tell the other player to stop.

Kaie said no multiple times – but claims the other youngsters did not listen and, after he refused to play, one older boy reportedly attacked him, pinning him into the floor, on his stomach and held his arms down, so he could not tap to ask him to stop. He than allegedly proceeded to strangle Kaie, as the boy turned blue.

Lisa Hill, a mum from Chesterfield is warning other parents after her son Kaie Wilmott, 10, went through a near-death experience after being targeted by teenagers. The boy was asked by other kids to play ‘Tap-out’ game and said no multiple times – but his teenage friends did not listen. The object of the ‘Tap-out’ game is to choke someone until they are on the verge of passing out, at which point they 'tap out' to tell the other player to stop.

Other children from the group were trying to help get the boy off Kaie but they were being chased away by two teenagers who found the game entertaining. Luckily the younger children managed to kick the attacker and get him off Kaie. By this point, Kaie had turned blue and purple.

Kaie’s mum, Lisa Hill, said: “When he came back home and told me what happened it sent my blood running cold. My son could have died, or I could have been sitting at his side in intensive care because he could be critically ill.

"He mentioned this game to me three or four weeks before and I sat with him and got him to explain in detail what this game actually was. I told him he wasn't allowed to play but the kids did not listen when he told them that.

"I imagine my son is not the only child that this has happened to. I want to raise awareness that this game is still circulating, how dangerous it is, and what repercussions can come from playing it.”

Following the incident Lisa posted on Facebook to warn other parents. In her appeal, she said: “ This game is extremely dangerous and can cause serious injury or even death. The way I felt and still feel after learning what happened to my boy has shook me to the core and if I can help prevent this happening again by sharing my story then it is the right thing to share this about this ‘new game’. Police are involved and investigations are being made. Please share this post to make others aware of this potentially deadly game.”

Lisa called the police on Wednesday, August 9, but said she did not hear anything back until Sunday morning when she decided to ring the officers again.

She was then told that the case wasn't allocated to the officer until Saturday and the officer who was allocated the case was only working nights and was meant to be off for the next four days. She emailed Lisa early on Tuesday, August 15, to say she would not be back at work until August 18.

Lisa said: “I was told by officers that this case was a priority case, because of the nature of what happened. But going from August 9 when I reported the incident, until August 18, that's nine days when nothing is getting done. And I don't think it's good enough. If it was adults, who had done this, the police would have been out virtually straightaway. Because it's children, I feel that they're not taking it seriously. But when this happened, my boy went blue and purple and could have died. This case could very well have been a murder case.

“You go to the police because they have an authority figure. And you expect the police to be able to deal with these situations appropriately and accordingly. And I was told that this case was a priority yet nothing has been done.

“I appreciate it wasn't the officer’s fault, but why would they assign this case to an officer who only works nights and has four days off? How are they supposed to contact me in order to get this situation sorted? It doesn’t make sense at all. I’m sure it could have been assigned to a different officer.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We received a report on August 9 that a child had been assaulted off Kinder Road by another child on August 7. All incidents are graded based on the threat and risk that is posed. With this incident having taken place two days prior, and the mother of the child confirming that her child was safeguarded an officer was assigned to the incident on August 12 and then made contact with the mother on August 15.