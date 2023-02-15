Melusi Madaweni attacked Billy Pearson after a chance encounter at the end of a night out turned to violence and tragedy.

Derby Crown Court heard how the pair argued and had a ‘small fight’ before Madaweni, of Chester Street, Chesterfield, went home, armed himself with two screwdrivers and returned to the scene. The deadly stabbing was caught on CCTV. Madaweni denied murder, but was found guilty by a jury. He is due to be sentenced on Monday 20 February.

Det Insp Steve Shaw, who led the investigation, said it was a tragic loss of life.

Mr Pearson leaves a daughter, Sapphire, aged three.

He added: “Billy Pearson had been doing what many people do and been for an evening out socialising with his friends. At the end of the night, Billy had a chance encounter with Melusi Madaweni, an argument occurred and a small fight broke out. That should have been the end of it. Madaweni, though, chose to go home, arm himself with two screwdrivers and returned to the town centre with the intent to seek out Mr Pearson and cause him serious harm.”

DI Shaw added: “As always, a guilty verdict can never bring a loved one back, but I do hope it goes a little way towards providing some justice for Billy’s family and friends.”

The attack took place on a pavement under trees near St Mary and All Saints' Church shortly after midnight on Sunday August 7 last year. CCTV operators alerted police to a man wearing just trousers and a face covering. Officers stopped the 30-year-old, who was running near Chesterfield Parish Church, the Crooked Spire. He told police someone had tried to attack him and that he had taken the screwdriver from them.