A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in a Derbyshire village.

William Blunsdon, 25, from Buxworth, will appear at South Derbyshire Magistrates Court tomorrow (Saturday).

He is also charged with criminal damage.

The charges relate to an alleged incident which took place on Western Lane, Buxworth, on Thursday, in which a 77-year-old woman and a dog were found dead in a house.