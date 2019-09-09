Mum Sarah Barrass appears in court accused of murdering sons

A mum has appeared at court accused of murdering her two sons.

Sarah Barrass, 34, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning accused of killing 14-year-old Blake Barrass and his 13-year-old brother Tristan at a house in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield in May.

Floral tributes were left at the scene

Her co-accused, Brandon Machin, 37, who is also charged with murdering the two boys, also appeared at court.

Barrass, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen is also accused of three counts of attempted murder that are alleged to have been carried out against two other children who cannot be named for legal reasons.

A High Court injunction banning their identification, as well as the identification of two other children, covers social media comments, photos or anything else that could lead to their identification.

South Yorkshire Police has warned that anyone who chooses to name them could be charged with contempt of court.

Both Barrass and Machin, of no fixed abode, were brought to court for the 45-minute hearing.

No pleas were entered.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, remanded the pair into custody until their next hearing date on Friday, September 27.

A provisional trial date has been fixed for Tuesday, November 12.