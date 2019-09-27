Mum in court over murder of two sons

A mum is due in court today accused of murdering her two sons.

Sarah Barrass, aged 34, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court charged with the murder of 14-year-old Blake Barrass and 13-year-old Tristan Barrass at a house in Shiregreen in May.

Flowers and balloons were left at the scene.

Brandon Machin, 37, is also charged with murdering the two boys and is also due at court for the same hearing.

Barrass, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, is also accused of three counts of attempted murder against two other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Both Barrass and Machin, of no fixed abode, have not yet entered any pleas to the charges they face.

A provisional trial date has been fixed for Tuesday, November 12.