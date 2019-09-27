Mum admits murdering her two sons and conspiring to murder her four other children

A woman has today admitted murdering her two sons.

Sarah Barrass, 35, of Gregg House Road, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today and admitted the murder of Blake Barrass, 14, and his brother Tristan, 13,

Sarah Barrass.

Brandon Machin, 39, of Burngreave Road - who is a relative of Barrass and her six children - also admitted murdering the brothers.

Both defendants also pleaded guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to murder relating to Blake and Tristan along with four other children in the family, all aged under 13, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, said: "No words of mine can ever fully reflect the enormity of what you have both done. The crimes you have committed, quite frankly, speak for themselves.

"The murder of two children, the attempted murder of four children and the overarching conspiracy to murder those children - I repeat, those crimes speak for themselves.

Brandon Machin

"I have little doubt that each of you will, in due course, be sentenced to several terms of life imprisonment. This may well be a case - but it's a matter for the judge - where a whole life order is imposed."

The hearing follows an incident at a house on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, in May this year.

Barrass and Machin were both remanded in custody ahead of sentencing, which has been set for November 12.