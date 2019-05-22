Motorhome driver hit cyclist with wing mirror after road-rage incident in Chesterfield

A motorist has been fined after hitting a cyclist on the head with the wing mirror of his motorhome during a road-rage incident in Chesterfield.

Prosecutor Lynn Bickley told Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court that the incident had occurred at 9.30am on August 4 on Chatsworth Road.

George Racz admitted driving without due care and attention after hitting a cyclist with the mirror of his motorhome following a road rage incident

George Racz was driving a motorhome and had an altercation with a man on a push-bike, the court heard.

The 66-year-old had been "honking his horn" at the cyclist before "flying past" him. There was then an exchange of words between the two men when they stopped at some traffic lights.

Racz then went on to hit the cyclist on the back of the head with his wing mirror.

Ms Bickley said: "There were seven cyclists in total. There were four cyclists in front of the victim and two behind."

"The cyclist accepts he swore at the defendant.

"The defendant was shouting and swearing back at him."

The victim was wearing a helmet and was left feeling dizzy after the incident.

He went to hospital where he underwent a scan and was given the all clear.

Thomas Wild, mitigating, said: "The defendant is a cyclist himself.

"He sounded his horn on his approach to let them know of his presence."

The defendant already had six points on his licence, the court heard.

Racz, of Shropshire Drive, Glossop, admitted one charge of driving without due care and attention.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £200 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

He was also issued with five penalty points on his licence, taking his total amount to 11.

* A version of this story first appeared on the Derby Telegraph website.