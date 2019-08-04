Motorcylist on off-road pit bike crashes into bus near Chesterfield

An off-road pit biker crashed into a bus near Chesterfield.

It happened in the early hours of Saturday morning (August 3) in Hollingwood.

The biker had no lights on and 'smashed straight into' the Stagecoach bus in the dark.

Derbyshire Roads Police, who attended the scene, said the biker also had no helmet on, along with no licence, no insurance and 'very nearly no life'.

"They escaped with relatively minor injuries considering the damage," said an officer.

Pic from @DerbyshireRPU Twitter