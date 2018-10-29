Motorcyclist killed in Derbyshire crash is named

A motorcyclist who died after a crash in Derbyshire has been named.

Police and paramedics were called to an incident on the B5035 near the Rising Sun pub in Middleton by Wirksworth at just after noon on Saturday October 20.

A 39-year-old motorcyclist, travelling towards the crossroads with the B5023, received fatal injuries when his bike left the road on a bend and collided with trees.

The air ambulance attended, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been named as Leslie Upton, from Cheadle, Staffordshire.

The road was closed for several hours for investigations to take place.

Anyone with information relating to the incident, or who has dash cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 18000505374.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.