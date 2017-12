Police are appealing for information after a motorbike was stolen from a property in Dronfield.

Sometime between 9.30am and 11am on Wednesday, December 13 a green Kawasaki KLX 125 CAF was stolen from Green Lane in Dronfield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Craig Allinson on 101 quoting reference number 17000543291 or send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.