MorgzFest security guards assaulted outside Dronfield Youtube sensation's live event

A man will appear in court today charged with seriously assaulting two security guards outside Dronfield Youtuber Morgz’s first live event.

Emirja Duraku, aged 21, will appear this afternoon at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon, GBH, ABH and attempted theft.

Morgzfest at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield.

Mr Duraku is alleged to have assaulted the security guards on Worksop Road before the beginning of Youtube sensation Morgz’s festival at Don Valley Bowl on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said Mr Duraku was alleged to have attacked the security guards while they were working on parking at the event.

The alleged attack is thought to have been random, added the spokesperson, and Mr Duraku is not thought to have been attending the event.

No details about the condition of the security guards have as yet been released.