More than 100 vehicles stopped in Chesterfield during rogue trader crackdown

More than 100 vehicles were stopped in Chesterfield last week as part of a crackdown on potential rogue traders - which also targeted road safety issues.

Derbyshire Police officers and volunteers joined forces with Chesterfield Borough Council, the Environment Agency, the Driver Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), and HM Revenue and Customs in a day of action to identify any rogue traders that might be working in the area, and ensure vehicles are safe and roadworthy.

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Kirk Hallam earlier this month.

A total of 125 vehicles were checked by teams at The Proact Stadium during the operation, which took place on Wednesday, October 10, and included nine scrap carriers and 10 taxis.

Sgt. Darran Clarke, of the Chesterfield area Safer Neighbourhood policing teams, said: “The operation was set up to in response to concerns about potential rogue traders in the area and as part of our ongoing commitment to improving road safety.

“We hope that these results will also act as a reminder to motorists, and people who want to use their vehicle as part of a business, about their responsibilities behind the wheel, which include making sure their vehicles are roadworthy and that they are driving safely and legally.”

During the operation four drivers were stopped for using a mobile phone while at the wheel, five for not wearing a seat belt, two for not having insurance, two for not having the correct driving licence and two which were on the road without a valid MOT.

Two vehicles were found to be carrying excessive weights, and three had insecure loads.

Three scrap wagons were discovered operating without a waste carrier licence by the Environment Agency and seven taxis were found on the road without the correct taxi operating licences by officers from Chesterfield Borough Council.

DVSA issued immediate prohibitions on 10 vehicles that were deemed too dangerous to be on the road and one commercial vehicle was found using on red diesel.

The driver was given an on the spot fine of more than £500 by HM Revenue and Customs.

An articulated lorry was also stopped for breaching a red light.

Operations around rogue traders and road safety continue to take place throughout Derbyshire and operations will be planned in the Chesterfield future area in the future.