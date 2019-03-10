Moped driver careering ‘erratically’ through Chesterfield tests positive for cocaine and cannabis

Police have arrested a driver who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis after careering erratically on a moped through Chesterfield.

Officers from Derbyhire Roads Police stopped the driver off Ashgate Road this morning (Sunday, March 10).

@DerbyshireRPU

They tweeted: “Erratic riding gets him stopped, as does the curious way of displaying L plates.

“Defective brake lever, prohibition issued.

“The only positive thing is the @DrugWipeUK provided showing cannabis and cocaine. Arrested to obtain blood sample.”

