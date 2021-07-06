Missing man's van discovered near Ladybower Reservoir following police search

South Yorkshire Police appealed yesterday (July 5) for the public’s help to trace missing man Ben Whittington.

The 26-year-old was reported missing from Sheffield and it is thought he may have travelled to the Derbyshire area.

Officers searching for Ben today located a Volkswagen transporter van, believed to have been driven by Ben, close to Ladybower Reservoir.

Police are growing concerned for missing man Ben Whittington

Police are now urging people in the Derbyshire area, or those visiting the Peak District, to keep an eye out for him.

Ben is described as white and around 5ft 8 ins tall with light blonde hair.

It is believed he is wearing a green hoody with black arms that says ‘Snickers’ across the front, grey and black work trousers, a black gilet and white Nike trainers.

If you think you have seen him or know where he might be, call 101 quoting incident number 168 of July 5.