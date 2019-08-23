Missing man last seen in Normanton

Police are appealing to find a missing man who was last seen in Normanton.

Jaroslav Casta, 46, was last seen in Darby Street, Normanton at 6.30pm on Monday, August 5.

Jaroslav Casta, 46, was last seen in Darby Street, Normanton

Jaroslav is described as white, around 5ft 11ins tall, with a tanned complexion.

He has short grey hair and was clean shaven when last seen. He was wearing a pale blue jumper, grey jeans and a black jacket.

Jaroslav speaks with an eastern European accent.

If you have seen him, or know where he may be, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 649 of 6 August.