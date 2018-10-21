`

Missing man last seen in Chesterfield found safe and well

A missing man who had last been seen in Chesterfield has been found safe and well.

James Skowronski was last seen at Chesterfield Royal Hospital at around 7am on Sunday morning.

James Skowronski

James Skowronski

But the 31-year-old has now been found safe and well.

Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him.