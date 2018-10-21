Missing man last seen in Chesterfield found safe and well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A missing man who had last been seen in Chesterfield has been found safe and well. James Skowronski was last seen at Chesterfield Royal Hospital at around 7am on Sunday morning. James Skowronski But the 31-year-old has now been found safe and well. Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him. Car extracted from collision after ‘swerving to avoid Derbyshire black dog’