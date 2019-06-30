Missing Long Eaton boy could be in Duffield

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from his home in Long Eaton.

Ralph O’Brien was last seen leaving home on Wednesday (June 26) and although he had initially been in contact with family, he hasn’t been in touch since then.

Have you seen Ralph?

Officers are growing concerned for his welfare and want Ralph or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them immediately.

Reports are circulating on social media that Ralph could be in the Duffield area.

Do you recognise him from the photo? Do you know where he is now?

Call police on 101.

