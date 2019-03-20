Missing Long Eaton 12-year-old was last seen at Mansfield Bus Station

Officers are 'concerned' for the safety of a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing from the Long Eaton area.

Connie Buckland went missing on Tuesday, March 19.

She was last seen this morning (Wednesday, March 20) at around 10am at Mansfield Bus Station, headed for the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

Connie is described as 5ft 1ins tall with very long brown hair worn in a ponytail and blue eyes. It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

If you have seen Connie or know where she might be, call police on 101, quoting incident number 922 of March 19. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.