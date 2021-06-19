Missing Ilkeston woman may have been seen in Nottinghamshire

Derbyshire Police need more help to trace Melissa Jones who may have been seen in Awsworth.

The 41-year-old went missing from her home on Monday, June 7.

The force believe she may have been seen walking along Awsworth Lan, just before 2.40pm, on Monday, June 14.

The latest sighting follows a media appeal.

Police said “We would like to thank everyone who has helped by responding to that so far.”

Melissa is described as 5ft 6ins tall, pale and with shoulder length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue polo shirt and blue trousers and was carrying a bright red Serco rucksack and a blue plastic bag.

Melissa has connections to the Bramcote area, Nottingham and Long Eaton, Derbyshire.