Missing Derbyshire teenager found safe and well

Police have confirmed a missing Derbyshire teenager has been found safe and well after launching an appeal earlier today.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 10th January 2022, 2:55 pm
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 7:02 pm

Jaida Cooke from Kilburn, near Belper, had last been seen at around 10am on Saturday, January 8.

Officers confirmed the 15-year-old had been located this evening (Monday, January 10).

Police also thanked the media and residents who had shared the appeal.

Missing teenager Jaida Cooke has been found safe.

In a tweet, Derbshire Constabulary said: “Missing teenager Jaida Cooke has been found safe and well by officers. Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”

