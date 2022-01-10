Missing Derbyshire teenager found safe and well

Jaida Cooke from Kilburn, near Belper, had last been seen at around 10am on Saturday, January 8.

Officers confirmed the 15-year-old had been located this evening (Monday, January 10).

Police also thanked the media and residents who had shared the appeal.

Missing teenager Jaida Cooke has been found safe.

In a tweet, Derbshire Constabulary said: “Missing teenager Jaida Cooke has been found safe and well by officers. Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”