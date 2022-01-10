Missing Derbyshire teenager found safe and well
Police have confirmed a missing Derbyshire teenager has been found safe and well after launching an appeal earlier today.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 2:55 pm
Updated
Monday, 10th January 2022, 7:02 pm
Jaida Cooke from Kilburn, near Belper, had last been seen at around 10am on Saturday, January 8.
Officers confirmed the 15-year-old had been located this evening (Monday, January 10).
Police also thanked the media and residents who had shared the appeal.
In a tweet, Derbshire Constabulary said: “Missing teenager Jaida Cooke has been found safe and well by officers. Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”