Fourteen-year-old Aimee Day from Creswell had been missing since Tuesday, November 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her return follows an emotional appeal by Aimee’s sister Charlie who said her older sister, two younger sisters and her little brother had been “so worried for Aimee,” and wanted her home.