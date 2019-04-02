Missing Derbyshire man found safe and well

A man who went missing from Derbyshire has been found safe and well.

Rafal Kostkowski, 40, had last been seen in Long Eaton at around 9.30am this morning (April 2).

But he has now been found safe and well.

Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him.