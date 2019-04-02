Missing Derbyshire man found safe and well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A man who went missing from Derbyshire has been found safe and well. Rafal Kostkowski, 40, had last been seen in Long Eaton at around 9.30am this morning (April 2). Rafal Kostkowski But he has now been found safe and well. Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him. Police want to speak to these men in connection with burglary at Sandiacre business Man is due to be sentenced after a serious assault in Chesterfield town centre