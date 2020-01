A 44-year-old Derbyshire man, who went missing last week, has been found "safe and well".

Darren Reid, of Marehay, went missing on Saturday (December 28) at around 11.30pm in the Tiger Bar on Lockup Yard, in Derby city centre.

Darren Reid

In a statement, Derbyshire Police said: “Following the appeal we released earlier today missing man Darren Reid has now been found.

Thank you to everyone that shared our appeal to find him, he is safe and well.”