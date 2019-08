A 10-year-old boy who went missing from his Derbyshire home has been found safe and well.

Riley Cook, who went missing from Chaddesden last night (August 26), was found this morning, confirmed Derbyshire Police.

Riley has with him a blue/green water bottle and a cuddly toy shown in the above picture.

Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.

