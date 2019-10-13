Missing Chesterfield woman last seen at hospital found safe and well

Police say missing Chesterfield woman last seen at hospital has been found safe and well

Michelle Ashton who was reported her missing yesterday afternoon, Saturday, October 12 has been found

Police have issued the last seen CCTV images of missing Michelle Ashton

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Polcie said: "Michelle, 35, has now been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."

