Missing 84-year-old Derbyshire man found safe and well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up An 84-year-old man who went missing from Derbyshire has been found safe and well. Gilroy Tenant had been reported missing on March 15 after last being seen in Sandiacre. Gilroy Tenant. But he has now been found safe and well. Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him. A young Chesterfield offender has been fined after he breached post-custody supervision requirements Shocking dashcam footage of lorry smashing into car on M1 released as police urge motorists to check blind spots