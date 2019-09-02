Mental health campaigner's disgust after daughter's phone stolen in Chesterfield town centre

A mental health campaigner has told of his disgust after thieves stole his daughter's phone while she was helping him at an awareness-raising event in Chesterfield.

Lee Waterhouse, 43, uses fun to get more people talking about mental health and holds a regular stall in the town centre giving away free rubber ducks.

Lee Waterhouse with his daughter Abigale - whose phone was stolen - and his son Lucas at the duck stall in Chesterfield town centre.

On Saturday, Lee - who has been battling severe depression and anxiety for three decades - was being helped by his 11-year-old daughter, Abigale, when her black Samsung Galaxy S5 mini was stolen sometime between 1pm and 2pm.

Lee said: "Abigale was directly helping to raise awareness for mental health - she's a mental health ambassador for her school.

"I feel disgusted that someone would not only steal from a child but also from a market stall specifically trying to raise awareness for mental health.

"She was upset as the phone had lots of pictures of her friends."

Lee, who said he informed police about the incident, added that people on Facebook and Twitter have kindly pulled together to raise £170 so she can get a new phone.