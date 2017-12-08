Men who broke into house and beat two people with metal crutches jailed

Two men who broke into a house and beat two people with metal crutches have been jailed.

Anthony Smith of Lawn Villas, Calow, and Mark Blair of Dark Lane, North Wingfield, broke into the home on Didcot Close, Grangewood, in the early hours of May 7. Their victims were hospitalised after being left with serious injuries from the attack.

Smith and Blair appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, December 6.

Smith was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and received a prison sentence of four years and three months.

Blair was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of common assault. He was sentenced for three years and six months.

DC Jamie Farrell said: “This was a vicious attack that left the victims with substantial injuries, in a place where they should have been safe from harm.

“I am pleased with this result, which not only offers reassurance to the public – that the attackers are behind bars, but also sends a clear message that assault cases will not be taken lightly by the police or courts.”