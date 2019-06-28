Men jailed after New Year's Eve attack in Derbyshire town

Two men have been jailed after seriously assaulting a man on New Year’s Eve.

Leon Cooper and Macaulay Millington, both 22, lured their victim to an alleyway off High Street, Alfreton, as people welcomed in 2019.

Leon Cooper

When the man, a 22-year-old from Alfreton, entered the alleyway Cooper held him in a headlock while Millington smashed a glass over his head.

Three PCSOs, who were in the area at the time, heard the commotion and saw Millington running from the scene – he was chased by one of the officers who detained him on Institute Lane.

Cooper meanwhile had been detained by door staff from a nearby venue along with two other PCSOs.

Both men were arrested for the assault, however, on searching the pair Millington was found to be carrying a substantial quantity of cocaine.

Macaulay Millington

The pair were charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and Millington was additionally charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine.

At court, both pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and Millington pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Millington, of Brook Avenue, Alfreton, was sentenced to three years for the possession of cocaine and 20 months for the assault – the two sentences are to run consecutively – bringing the total time to serve to four years eight months.

Cooper, of Warwick Road, Somercotes, was sentenced to two years four months for his part in the assault.

The pair were also ordered to pay costs and given restraining orders when they appeared at Nottingham Crown Court

DS Craig Walker, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “I would first like to thank the door staff and members of the public who helped apprehend Millington and Brook and ensured they were able to be brought to justice.

“The sentences handed to the pair show the seriousness of their actions and should be a message to anyone who may think about acting in the same manner.

“There is no place for this type of behaviour in our community and we will do all we can to keep those who want to act in such a manner of our streets.”