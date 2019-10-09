Meet the new PCSOs out on the beat in Dronfield

Two new PCSOs are the latest faces for community policing in Dronfield and the surrounding villages.

The Dronfield, Unstone and Rural Safer Neighbourhood policing team have welcomed Police Community Support Officers Laura Furmidge and Jonathan Flower.

Jonathan started his training in July, and Laura in August, and they have recently stepped out on their beats, working alongside PC Dave Crook from the police office on Lea Road, in Dronfield.

Before starting their policing careers, Laura was previously a gym instructor and personal trainer at Killamarsh Sports Centre and Jonathan a youth worker with the local Multi Agency Team, bringing with them a wealth of experience in working with and helping people.

Since joining the team, both officers have been getting to know their areas with foot patrols and engagement events, and also working with a number of Community Speed Watch groups in the area.

PC Dave Crook, how has now been working on the Dronfield, Unstone and Rural Safer Neighbourhood policing teams now for almost two years, said: “I’m really pleased to welcome two new Police Community Support Officers to the team.

“I’m sure Laura and Jonathan will be an asset to the team, bringing their own valuable experience, skills and local knowledge as we work together to target local concerns and issues, and to help maintain a visible presence within our community.”

There’s a chance to meet the Dronfield, Unstone and Rural Safer Neighbourhood policing team and speak about any concerns as they go on tour for a day of community drop in sessions.

They will be out and about in the Mobile Police Station on Saturday 19 October, and you will be able to catch them at:

· Dronfield Woodhouse- Pentland Road: 10am – 10.45am

· Holmesfield Village Hall: 11am – 11.45am

· Barlow Village Hall: 12 noon – 12.45pm

· Unstone- Ramshaw Road: 1pm – 1.45pm

· Apperknowle- High Street: 2pm – 2.45pm

· Coal Aston- Eckington Road: 3pm – 3.45pm

During these events the team will be raising awareness of hate crime, and how to report it, as part of National Hate Crime Awareness Week, and encouraging people to sign up to Derbyshire Alert, a free messaging system which offers residents the chance to sign up to receive free community safety alerts, crime information and messages from your local Safer Neighbourhood policing teams.

To find out more about the work of the Dronfield, Unstone and Rural Safer Neighbourhood policing teams, like their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/DronfieldPoliceSNT.

If you would like to sign up to Derbyshire Alert, or to find out more, visit: www.derbyshirealert.co.uk.

