Meet Alfreton's new community policing team

New faces have joined the Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Policing team.

The area has a new Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant, James Bowler, and a new police officer, Adam Hardy..

PCSO Mark Rogers, Sgt. James Bowler, PC Adam Hardy and PCSO Jamie Wragg

They are working alongside the Police Community Support Officers covering Alfreton town centre, and the more rural villages of Whatstandwell, Crich and South Wingfield.

Sgt. James Bowler joined Derbyshire Constabulary in 2008 and has worked on the response team in the Derbyshire Dales area, on the Ashbourne Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team and then the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team.

Sgt. Bowler said: “I am looking forward to the new challenge and am dedicated to working hard to target the issues that affect the local community.

“The team have had some great results recently, securing a number of injunctions against individuals that have caused significant distress to a number of residents.

“I will continue to drive the team to develop long-term solutions to ongoing problems, together with our partner agencies, to prevent crime and reassure the public that we will deal robustly with those involved in criminality and anti-social behaviour.”

He was promoted to Sergeant in 2017 while working in the Amber Valley Local Policing Unit, where he worked until taking up the recent role within the Safer Neighbourhood policing teams covering Alfreton, South Normanton, Pinxton, Somercotes and Riddings.

He will be working with PC Adam Hardy who was part of the response team in the Amber Valley for 18 months, and before that was a Special Constable in Derby for two years.

PC Hardy has already been involved in a number of community events and will be out and about in the Alfreton area and looking to speak with as many of the local residents as possible to discuss any concerns or issues.

Together with PCSO Mark Rogers and PCSO Jamie Wragg, the team will continue to target anti-social behaviour and work together with partners to help keep Alfreton and the surrounding area a safe place to live, work and visit.