Masked burglars flee empty-handed from Alfreton firm

Three men are being blamed for a string of break-ins in and around Alfreton.

CCTV footage shows the masked men inside Kaydor Signs, Hilcote, after “kicking the door in” on Monday – but residents believe the men are responsible for many more.

The three, who had been in a silver Vauxhall Meriva people carrier, broke into Kaydor Signs, on New Lane, on January 6, at about 4.20am.

Rachael Kay, a director at the firm, said: “It seems as if they were looking for cash, as they wandered around the desks, but we don’t keep any cash on the premises.

“We’ve got quite a loud alarm and they ran off.

“It’s quite upsetting. They haven’t caused that much damage, but you don’t want this happening.”

She said the men had been in a silver Vauxhall Meriva people carrier.

Mrs Kay said: “It would appear to be the same three men that have been doing this to numerous businesses and homes locally.”

She said neighbours had reported a string of break-ins at homes in and around Blackwell with items such as televisions taken, although police have not linked them yet.

Residents also believe the gang were responsible for a break-in at Cadmans Animal Feeds, Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf, in the early hours of Saturday, December 28.

Lee Cadman, owner, said: “They cut through the fencing outside, came across the car park, busted all the outside doors and got in the shop.

“They ransacked the shop, smashed all the inside doors, caused a massive amounf of damage and got away with three charity tins.”

Mr Cadman said the gang caused about £1,000 of damage for three charity tins, for the air ambulance, Tibshelf Canter Track and PDSA, containing about £50 in total.

He said: “When you pull up outside and see the doors are all smashed, you feel sick to the stomach.

“We’ve got hundreds of thousands of pounds of stock, but they were just what cash they could find.”

Anyone with information about the Kaydor break-in is asked to call Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference 20*009004.

A force spokesman said it had not been linked to any other crimes “at this moment in time”.