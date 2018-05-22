Mansfield woman jailed for 22 years over 'horrific' sexual abuse of young boys

A Mansfield woman has been jailed for 22 years after being found guilty of the "horrific" sexual abuse of two young boys.

Tanya Grundy, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, Mansfield, started to abuse one of the boys from the age of four, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

She denied a total of 26 offences, including 12 charges of gross indecency with a child, eight charges of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, four charges of indecent assault and two offences of sexual assault of a child under 13,

However, following a seven-day trial, she was found guilty of all of the offences, which took place between the late-1990s and mid-2000s.

As well as the jail sentence, Grundy was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life and was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Louise Gowan, who led the investigation, said the offences were among the worst she had worked on in 14 years of child abuse investigations.

"This was horrific offending that has had a massive and life-long impact for the victims, who have only recently felt able to come forward," she said.

"It has taken a lot of courage and mental anguish for them to recall the offences they suffered in their early childhood. I only hope Grundy's sentencing goes some way to helping them cope with the lasting impact of the abuse.

"This case shows that boys are sometimes the victims of sexual abuse and that women can be the perpetrators. Nottinghamshire Police encourages all victims of abuse, male or female, to report it on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. We take it extremely seriously and as well as investigating the offences we can offer help and support for people affected."