Mansfield Hoover thief caught when she returned to steal another

A woman with 51 convictions for theft who stole a Hoover in Mansfield, and was caught when she returned three weeks later to steal another one, has been jailed.

Aleasha Hyland took the £89 Hoover from B&M Bargains, on April 8, but was detained by staff when she tried the same thing, on April 30.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett told magistrates Hyland tested positive for drugs, and had only been released from prison three weeks earlier.

David Grant, mitigating, said Hyland would welcome the opportunity for some help.

"She doesn't hide behind the fact she has a dreadful record," he said.

He said she recently moved counties, which meant she couldn't get a methadone script, and need to get to Ripley.

He said she stole the first Hoover to raise money for the bus fare, and took the second Hoover because she was stranded in Mansfield without cash, and it was "so easy the first time".

"Her problems continue," Mr Grant said. "She does manage to get drugs but not the thing she needs, which is help."

Hyland, 35, of Market Place, South Normanton, admitted the thefts when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She was recalled to prison, to serve the remainder of her sentence until May 13, and magistrates added 28 days to run concurrently because of her record.

She was ordered to pay £89 compensation, but no costs were awarded because of her means.