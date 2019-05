A man who absconded from a Derbyshire prison has been found and returned to custody.

Jason McCormack, 32, absconded from Sudbury on Saturday April 27.

He was convicted of firearms offences and production of cannabis at Bradford Crown Court in May 2018 and sentenced to five years and four months imprisonment.

McCormack was arrested in the Huddersfield area on Monday and has now returned to prison custody.