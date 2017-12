A man wanted in connection with a burglary in Sheffield has links to the Eckington and Killamarsh areas, police say.

Officers in Sheffield are searching for Liam Tarantini, 19, of Gleadless Valley, in connection with a burglary in the Longley area.

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 876 of 9/11/17.