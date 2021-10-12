Man wanted by police over pub arson attacks has links to Derbyshire
A man wanted in connection with two arson attacks in Sheffield has links to Derbyshire, police say.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 2:21 pm
Officers in Sheffield are searching for Giovanni Bearder in connection with fires at the Sheaf House pub on Bramall Lane, which was reportedly set alight on Tuesday, August 24 and Sunday, September 5.
Read More
Read MoreChesterfield man takes legal action against council over alleged data protection...
Bearder, aged 23, is described as being slim and around 5ft9in tall.
Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting the incident number 55 of August 24.