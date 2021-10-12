Man wanted by police over pub arson attacks has links to Derbyshire

A man wanted in connection with two arson attacks in Sheffield has links to Derbyshire, police say.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 2:21 pm
Givanni Bearder, 23, is wanted by police in connection with two suspected arson attacks on the Sheaf House pub in Sheffield

Officers in Sheffield are searching for Giovanni Bearder in connection with fires at the Sheaf House pub on Bramall Lane, which was reportedly set alight on Tuesday, August 24 and Sunday, September 5.

Bearder, aged 23, is described as being slim and around 5ft9in tall.

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting the incident number 55 of August 24.

