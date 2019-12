A man is wanted by the police over an attack in a bar in Chesterfield.

Officers investigating an incident in Apartment Bar on Church Way on Sunday, November 17, have issued a CCTV image of a man believed to hold vital information.

The attack was reported just before 11.50pm that night.

Details have only just been released today.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Derbyshire Constabulary and quote incident number 19*616994 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.