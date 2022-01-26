Man wanted by police over alleged champagne theft at Chesterfield Sainsbury's
Derbyshire police want to speak to this man after an alleged theft at a Chesterfield supermarket.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 3:18 pm
Officers say they want to find his identity after champagne and clothing were stolen from the Sainsbury’s store on Rother Way on January 18.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images but should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number 22000033824.”