Man wanted by police over alleged champagne theft at Chesterfield Sainsbury's

Officers say they want to find his identity after champagne and clothing were stolen from the Sainsbury’s store on Rother Way on January 18.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images but should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number 22000033824.”