Man threatens staff at Derbyshire dental surgery before stealing cash

Police are investigating a robbery at a Kirk Hallam Dental surgery this afternoon.

Officers were called to reports of a robbery at a Kirk Hallam dental surgery just before 12.45pm today (Friday October 25).

Queen Elizabeth Way.

It was reported that a man entered the surgery on Queen Elizabeth Way, threatened staff and demanded money. He then made off with a quantity of cash.

READ MORE: Man taken to hospital after crash in Derbyshire town

The man is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing a green parka style coat with a camouflage pattern, dark-coloured trousers and black trainers.

Officers remain in the area and a scene is in place.

Inspector Aaron Shaw said: “I understand that reports of incidents such as this are likely to cause alarm amongst local residents.

“However, I would like to reassure the community that officers will remain in the area conducting enquiries in order to locate the person responsible.

“I would urge anyone with information to speak with one of our officers, or to contact us using one of the methods below.

“We’d particularly like to hear from anyone who recognises the description of the man provided above.”

READ MORE: Number of sexual offences against children in Derbyshire hits five-year high

Quote reference number 506 of October 25 in any correspondence.